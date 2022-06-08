VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of VEF Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VKEMF – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.
The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.
VEF Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VKEMF)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VEF (VKEMF)
- Asana posts a strong result, what you should consider before buying the stock?
- Lightning Strikes For Thor Industries
- Heavy Buying Points to Upside for These 3 Stocks
- 3 Intriguing Stocks With Sub-10 P/E Ratios
- Snap Inc: Revised Guidance & Steeping Losses
Receive News & Ratings for VEF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.