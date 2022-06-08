VEF (OTCMKTS:VKEMF) Stock Price Down 10.2%

Shares of VEF Ltd. (OTCMKTS:VKEMF – Get Rating) fell 10.2% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.44 and last traded at $0.44. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 19,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.44.

VEF Ltd. is a venture capital firm specializing in emerging growth and growth capital investments. The firm primarily invests in modern financial services and fintech sector. The financial services sector includes payments providers, Credit, mobile money and all forms of financial marketplaces. It typically invests in the emerging and frontier markets.

