Verge 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.76 Million (XVG)

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last week, Verge has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0049 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges. Verge has a market capitalization of $81.05 million and $1.76 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000261 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002374 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00017078 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.08 or 0.00206143 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00006297 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000759 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Verge Profile

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,505,458,563 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

