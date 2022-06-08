Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.52 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. Verint Systems updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ VRNT traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.46. 732,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,213. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -749.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.26. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $41.46 and a fifty-two week high of $56.39.

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 40,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $2,025,658.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 976,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,302,626.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. bought 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares in the company, valued at $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Verint Systems by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,896,345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,841,000 after buying an additional 65,157 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,415,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,156,000 after acquiring an additional 24,335 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,354,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,039,000 after acquiring an additional 26,148 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 735,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,448 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verint Systems by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 694,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,913,000 after acquiring an additional 181,971 shares during the period.

VRNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Verint Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

