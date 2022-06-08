Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.50-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.20 million-$958.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $943.64 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on VRNT. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verint Systems presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

NASDAQ VRNT traded down $2.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $49.71. 18,341 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,278. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.26. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -713.04, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 1.65%. The firm had revenue of $219.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $215.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total value of $113,079.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 222,456 shares in the company, valued at $11,403,094.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Reid French, Jr. purchased 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.70 per share, for a total transaction of $247,690.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,987.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock valued at $5,354,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the first quarter valued at $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 12.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

