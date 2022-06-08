Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.51. The company issued revenue guidance of $921.2-958.8 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $944.11 million.Verint Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.50-$2.50 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on VRNT shares. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Verint Systems from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.20.

VRNT traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.46. 732,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $41.46 and a 1-year high of $56.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -749.32, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.77.

Verint Systems ( NASDAQ:VRNT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Verint Systems had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $219.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 3,664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $194,338.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 213,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,293.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Elan Moriah sold 8,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total transaction of $460,093.60. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 90,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,688,312.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,116 shares of company stock worth $5,354,750. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRNT. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Verint Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 18.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 12.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Engagement Channels, an application for messaging, social, chat, email, and interactive voice response; Conversational AI, an intelligent virtual assistant application to enable human-like conversations across every channel; Engagement Orchestration, an application that improves employee efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction with workflows; Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

