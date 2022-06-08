Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) Position Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,473,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,752 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 4.15% of Verra Mobility worth $99,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 25,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 6.8% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 185,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 24.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in Verra Mobility by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 18,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period.

NASDAQ VRRM opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. Verra Mobility Co. has a 12 month low of $12.70 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.51.

Verra Mobility ( NASDAQ:VRRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Verra Mobility had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 44.07%. The company had revenue of $170.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VRRM has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Verra Mobility from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes.

