Verso One Day Trading Volume Hits $51,861.00 (VSO)

Verso (VSO) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. In the last seven days, Verso has traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Verso coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. Verso has a total market capitalization of $655,095.52 and approximately $51,861.00 worth of Verso was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 95.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00160513 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003210 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.72 or 0.00419894 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00029983 BTC.

Verso Profile

Verso’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,279,192 coins. Verso’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Buying and Selling Verso

