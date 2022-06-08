Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) is Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,795 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,434 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital comprises approximately 6.7% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Victory Capital were worth $21,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCTR. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 4.2% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 7.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCTR opened at $27.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.36 and a one year high of $43.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.44.

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.10). Victory Capital had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $230.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.87 million. Analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.04%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Victory Capital from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Victory Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

