Victrex plc (LON:VCT) Receives GBX 2,544.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

Victrex plc (LON:VCT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,544.29 ($31.88).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Victrex from GBX 2,200 ($27.57) to GBX 2,000 ($25.06) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of LON VCT opened at GBX 1,738 ($21.78) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.23, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,765.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,016.84. Victrex has a 52-week low of GBX 1,597 ($20.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,720 ($34.09).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of GBX 13.42 ($0.17) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 0.75%. Victrex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.74%.

In related news, insider Brendan Connolly bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,920 ($24.06) per share, for a total transaction of £9,600 ($12,030.08). In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 525 shares of company stock valued at $1,004,576.

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells polymers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

