Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Up 6.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.77 and last traded at 9.61. 14,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 190,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.
A number of research firms recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.
The stock has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.
About Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE)
Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.
