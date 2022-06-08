Vintage Wine Estates (NASDAQ:VWE) Shares Up 6.5%

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc. (NASDAQ:VWE – Get Rating) shares shot up 6.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 9.77 and last traded at 9.61. 14,586 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 190,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at 9.02.

A number of research firms recently commented on VWE. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates from $16.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vintage Wine Estates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Vintage Wine Estates to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 13.81.

The stock has a market capitalization of $566.80 million, a PE ratio of 160.53 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 9.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is 9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 1,373.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vintage Wine Estates by 55.0% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vintage Wine Estates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000.

Vintage Wine Estates, Inc produces and sells wines and craft spirits in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Layer Cake, Firesteed, Bar Dog, Middle Sister, Cherry Pie, Cartlidge & Browne, GAZE Wine Cocktails, Girard, Clos Pegase, Laetitia Vineyard and Winery, Swanson Vineyards, Kunde Family Winery, Viansa, and B.R.

