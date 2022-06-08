Virtue Poker (VPP) Trading 28.2% Higher This Week

Virtue Poker (VPP) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 8th. Virtue Poker has a total market capitalization of $2.90 million and approximately $16,975.00 worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.0271 or 0.00000089 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Virtue Poker has traded 28.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 38.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.98 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003291 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002111 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428066 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00029973 BTC.

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,988,748 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

