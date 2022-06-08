Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 66.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 251,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 503,186 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vistra worth $5,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Vistra stock opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $16.51 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a $0.177 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vistra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

In related news, insider Brookfield Asset Management In sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $19,327,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,538,903 shares in the company, valued at $477,747,530.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 166,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total transaction of $4,170,001.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 106,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,383,255 shares of company stock valued at $112,730,782. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

