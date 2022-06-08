Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.15 Million

Brokerages expect that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $54.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $54.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp reported sales of $55.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full-year sales of $220.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $217.60 million to $223.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $242.40 million, with estimates ranging from $240.90 million to $243.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $52.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.40 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on WASH. Piper Sandler downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of WASH traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.85. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,142. The stock has a market capitalization of $864.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.45. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 52-week low of $45.60 and a 52-week high of $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Dean Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 33,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the period. VELA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $1,819,000. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 6.9% during the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 52,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

