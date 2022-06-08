Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR) Receives $8.92 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Weber Inc. (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.92.

WEBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Weber from $8.50 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Weber from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Weber to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Weber from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Weber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, insider Hans-Jurgen Herr sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total value of $386,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 376,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,654.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Weber during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weber by 133.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WEBR traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.89. 187,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,062. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 0.25. Weber has a one year low of $5.72 and a one year high of $20.44.

Weber (NYSE:WEBR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($1.20). The company had revenue of $607.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.06 million. Weber had a negative return on equity of 27.28% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Weber will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Weber’s payout ratio is 0.51%.

Weber Inc, an outdoor cooking company, manufactures and distributes outdoor cooking products, accessories, consumables, and services in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. Its products include charcoal and gas grills, smokers, pellet and electric grills, and Weber Connect Smart Grilling Hub; and accessories, consumables, and services.

