Wedbush Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for PVH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 2nd. Wedbush analyst T. Nikic now expects that the textile maker will earn $2.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.21. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for PVH’s FY2023 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PVH from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $156.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of PVH from $125.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.56.

Shares of PVH stock opened at $70.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.11, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.07. PVH has a 1-year low of $60.35 and a 1-year high of $125.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.11.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of PVH during the first quarter valued at about $110,775,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of PVH by 100.6% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,542,375 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,161,000 after purchasing an additional 773,566 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of PVH by 84.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,664,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $171,125,000 after purchasing an additional 761,301 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PVH in the fourth quarter worth about $72,130,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PVH by 21.2% in the third quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,297,609 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $338,961,000 after purchasing an additional 577,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other PVH news, EVP Dana Perlman sold 455 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $36,627.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,924.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.08%.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

