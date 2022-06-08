Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $502.96 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $502.96 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Weibo’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $442.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $563.07 million. Weibo reported sales of $574.47 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Weibo will report full-year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.40 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Weibo.

Get Weibo alerts:

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The information services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Weibo had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.

WB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Weibo from $45.00 to $42.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weibo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Weibo from $56.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $64.00 to $27.80 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.60.

Shares of WB traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.66. The company had a trading volume of 62,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,906. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Weibo has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $64.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weibo by 74.0% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $57,276,000 after acquiring an additional 512,861 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 669.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,117,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $34,607,000 after buying an additional 971,853 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Weibo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Weibo by 331.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Weibo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Weibo (WB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.