Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EODGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Dividend History for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD)

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.