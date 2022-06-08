Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (EOD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 10th

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (NYSE:EOD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.133 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund alerts:

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund stock opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $4.53 and a 1-year high of $6.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $5.36.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,339 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $19,377,000 after purchasing an additional 484,125 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051,380 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $5,572,000 after acquiring an additional 173,492 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 938,773 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 100,787 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 263,142 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund by 88.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 142,219 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 66,810 shares in the last quarter.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo Advantage Funds - Allspring Global Dividend Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.