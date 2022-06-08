Welltower (NYSE:WELL) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.84-$0.87 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

WELL stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.77. The company had a trading volume of 22,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,929. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.03 and a 200-day moving average of $87.81. Welltower has a one year low of $77.00 and a one year high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $39.39 billion, a PE ratio of 119.07, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Welltower from $97.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Welltower from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $97.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 33,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 1.1% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 11,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.0% during the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

