WEMIX Trading Down 18.1% Over Last 7 Days (WEMIX)

WEMIX (WEMIX) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. One WEMIX coin can now be purchased for $3.36 or 0.00011081 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. WEMIX has a market cap of $414.27 million and approximately $69.93 million worth of WEMIX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WEMIX has traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00393412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029916 BTC.

WEMIX Coin Profile

WEMIX’s total supply is 1,018,187,200 coins and its circulating supply is 123,233,682 coins. WEMIX’s official message board is medium.com/@WemixNetwork/wemix-birdtornado-emoticon-bed6f3b7f5c2 . WEMIX’s official Twitter account is @WemixNetwork . The official website for WEMIX is wemixnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “WEMIX’s token economy consists of a main token, called ‘WEMIX Token’, and game-specific tokens called ‘game tokens’. WEMIX Tokens are the platform-level tokens and reflect the value of the entire ecosystem, used in various ways as a means to value transfer. Game tokens are used within games, and offer the capacity for games to maximize their entertainment value and merits, contributing to enhanced competitiveness and sustainability of the ecosystem. As all ecosystem participants—platform holders, developers, and users— earn WEMIX Tokens as rewards for their activity, they become token holders and share the value of these tokens. This creates shared interest within the ecosystem, propelling the further advancement of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling WEMIX

