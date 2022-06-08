Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.82-$0.86 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Wendy’s from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Wendy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $18.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.08.

Get Wendy's alerts:

WEN traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,182,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,705,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.37. Wendy’s has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $29.03.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wendy’s will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.82%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEN. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Wendy’s by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Wendy’s by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wendy’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $296,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.