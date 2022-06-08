Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Sold by Spears Abacus Advisors LLC

Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 137,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $5,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 873 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 136.2% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

WPM stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.77. The company had a trading volume of 33,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,131. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $51.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 63.33% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business had revenue of $307.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.27 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.93%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $45.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.14.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

