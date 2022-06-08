Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) Given New C$13.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

SPGYF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$13.25 to C$14.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shares of Whitecap Resources stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $9.80. 145,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,577. Whitecap Resources has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.30.

Whitecap Resources Inc, oil and gas company, acquires and develops petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. Its principal properties are located in West Central Alberta, British Columbia, Southeast Saskatchewan, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southwest Saskatchewan. As of February 14, 2022, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 701,829 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

