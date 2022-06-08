WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Sold by Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C.

Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 354,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,750 shares during the quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. owned about 0.16% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $14,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSC opened at $37.97 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 12 month low of $26.15 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.53.

WillScot Mobile Mini ( NASDAQ:WSC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. WillScot Mobile Mini had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $508.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WSC shares. Barclays upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.57.

In other news, Director Rebecca L. Owen acquired 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.34 per share, with a total value of $201,285.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 133,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $4,900,452.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 17,750 shares of company stock worth $620,085. Corporate insiders own 23.04% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides work space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases modular space and portable storage units to customers in the commercial and industrial, construction, education, energy and natural resources, government, and other end markets.

