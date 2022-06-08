Wing 1-Day Volume Tops $4.27 Million (WING)

Wing (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 8th. One Wing coin can currently be purchased for $21.43 or 0.00048417 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wing has traded flat against the dollar. Wing has a total market capitalization of $40.01 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Wing was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00190105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003278 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002103 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001322 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.18 or 0.00397415 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00029972 BTC.

Wing Coin Profile

Wing was first traded on September 8th, 2020. Wing’s total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins. Wing’s official Twitter account is @Wing_Finance . The official message board for Wing is medium.com/wingfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. “

Wing Coin Trading

