Wing Finance (WING) Price Up 153% This Week

Wing Finance (WING) traded up 166.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 8th. One Wing Finance coin can currently be purchased for $10.80 or 0.00035591 BTC on exchanges. Wing Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.89 million and approximately $250.43 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 153% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 64.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.97 or 0.00191075 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002131 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $119.35 or 0.00393412 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00029916 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,582,722 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

