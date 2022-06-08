WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Stock Price Up 0.4%

WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $51.32 and last traded at $50.94. Approximately 26,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 64,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.76.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DWM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 322.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Culbertson A N & Co Inc now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 25,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,177,000 after acquiring an additional 13,277 shares in the last quarter.

