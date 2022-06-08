Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Stock Position Lowered by Skye Global Management LP

Skye Global Management LP lessened its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 67.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 268,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 566,000 shares during the period. Workday makes up 1.2% of Skye Global Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Skye Global Management LP owned about 0.11% of Workday worth $73,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Junto Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 300.1% during the third quarter. Junto Capital Management LP now owns 355,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,859,000 after buying an additional 266,723 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,191 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,794,000 after buying an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 90.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after buying an additional 9,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. 70.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on WDAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Workday from $340.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Workday from $249.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Societe Generale raised Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $255.58.

Workday stock traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $160.34. The stock had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,249. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.05 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1,327.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average of $196.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). Workday had a negative net margin of 0.49% and a positive return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 209,657 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.52, for a total transaction of $50,007,387.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,900,295.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 252,273 shares of company stock worth $59,357,891. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

