Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Trading 8.4% Higher

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) shares traded up 8.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.21 and last traded at $3.21. 85,073 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,505,891 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 14th. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workhorse Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.17.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $515.06 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 8.19, a current ratio of 8.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a 200 day moving average of $3.86.

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Pamela S. Mader bought 12,600 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.18 per share, for a total transaction of $40,068.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 20,600 shares of company stock worth $67,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,133,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,669,000 after buying an additional 1,480,395 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,984,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,922,000 after buying an additional 350,880 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,163,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after buying an additional 30,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,061,000 after buying an additional 227,012 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Workhorse Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.