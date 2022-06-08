WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Increases Dividend to $1.25 Per Share

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) announced a semi-annual dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of 1.2505 per share by the business services provider on Friday, July 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from WPP’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.87.

WPP has a payout ratio of 38.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect WPP to earn $6.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 41.6%.

Get WPP alerts:

Shares of WPP stock opened at $58.10 on Wednesday. WPP has a one year low of $54.62 and a one year high of $83.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.85.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WPP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered WPP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 1,200 ($15.04) to GBX 1,210 ($15.16) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Barclays lowered shares of WPP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WPP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $787.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of WPP by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in WPP by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in WPP by 9.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in WPP by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of WPP in the 1st quarter worth $367,000. 4.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WPP (Get Rating)

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.