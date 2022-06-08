Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.49 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 8th. In the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $432.62 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be bought for $288.78 or 0.00952541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $70.83 or 0.00233631 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003296 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001325 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $129.95 or 0.00428642 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.07 or 0.00029926 BTC.

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,170,680 coins. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org . Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

