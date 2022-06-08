WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WSFS. Piper Sandler raised shares of WSFS Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WSFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.80.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.54. The company had a trading volume of 247,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,614. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.04. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.77. WSFS Financial has a twelve month low of $37.03 and a twelve month high of $56.30.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $199.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. WSFS Financial had a net margin of 31.02% and a return on equity of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Nancy J. Foster bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.69 per share, with a total value of $41,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,639.97. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Wright sold 1,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $82,925.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,497.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 26.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 11,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 11.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 36,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,773 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 74,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 92.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 256,049 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,137,000 after purchasing an additional 122,705 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in WSFS Financial by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,602,000 after purchasing an additional 14,058 shares during the period. 70.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WSFS Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.