Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Shares Down 26.5%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN – Get Rating) shares dropped 26.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.29. Approximately 2,800 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 83,869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

About Wuhan General Group (OTCMKTS:WUHN)

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.