Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$64.58.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YRI shares. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$5.00 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, CSFB set a C$5.25 price objective on Yamana Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 128,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.75, for a total value of C$866,578.73. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,202,158 shares in the company, valued at C$14,871,172.97.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$6.98. 1,475,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,190,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.72, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of C$6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.54. Yamana Gold has a 52 week low of C$4.78 and a 52 week high of C$8.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.17.

Yamana Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

