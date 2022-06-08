Yourgene Health (LON:YGEN) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Yourgene Health Plc (LON:YGEN – Get Rating) shares were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 7.50 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.75 ($0.10). Approximately 268,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,249,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.85 ($0.10).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54. The stock has a market cap of £54.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 8.21 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.68.

In other Yourgene Health news, insider Hayden Jeffreys purchased 355,450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £28,436 ($35,634.09). Also, insider Lyn Rees purchased 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share, for a total transaction of £70,000 ($87,719.30).

Yourgene Health Plc, a molecular diagnostic company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene analysis techniques for prenatal screening and other applications in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It develops in vitro diagnostic products, such as IONA Test, a non-invasive pre-natal test (NIPT) for Down's syndrome and other genetic disorders in pregnant women; Cystic Fibrosis Screening tests; Rapid Aneuploidy Analysis, a confirmatory diagnostic test carried out after amniocentesi; and Recurrent Pregnancy Loss, a PCR assay for the routine diagnosis of the six most common chromosomes related to pregnancy loss, as well as DPYD genotyping products.

