Zacks: Analysts Anticipate C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.79 Million

Posted by on Jun 8th, 2022

Wall Street analysts expect C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) to announce $7.79 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for C4 Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.50 million and the highest is $8.10 million. C4 Therapeutics reported sales of $9.78 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics will report full year sales of $30.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $32.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $29.42 million, with estimates ranging from $24.40 million to $35.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for C4 Therapeutics.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 million. C4 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 205.47% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%.

CCCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $64.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of C4 Therapeutics from $63.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, C4 Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other news, CEO Andrew Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of C4 Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.40 per share, for a total transaction of $84,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,783,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $504,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of C4 Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,631,000. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C4 Therapeutics by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,794,000 after buying an additional 33,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C4 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.41. 346,951 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,144. The company has a market cap of $361.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a current ratio of 6.45. C4 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.19 and a 52 week high of $51.21.

C4 Therapeutics Company Profile

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to degrade disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable MonoDAC degrader of protein that is in Phase 1/2 trial targeting IKZF1 and IKZF3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

