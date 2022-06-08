Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Invacare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.36). Invacare reported earnings of ($0.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 57.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invacare will report full year earnings of ($1.13) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($0.92). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to ($0.36). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Invacare.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.26). Invacare had a negative return on equity of 15.20% and a negative net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $200.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.34 million.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IVC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

In other news, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.26 per share, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,796,558 shares in the company, valued at $4,783,663.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Steven H. Rosen bought 241,720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.08 per share, for a total transaction of $261,057.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,696,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,992,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 404,720 shares of company stock worth $480,928 over the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in Invacare by 77.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 33,890 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 14,820 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invacare by 200.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,537 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 25,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invacare during the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Invacare stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.48. 7,973 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,669. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.98. Invacare has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $8.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Invacare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and exports medical equipment for use in home health care, retail, and extended care markets worldwide. The company offers mobility and seating products, such as power wheelchairs under the Invacare TDX brand; custom manual wheelchairs under the Invacare, Invacare Top End, and Küschall brand names; and seating and positioning products under the Invacare brand, as well as custom molded seat modules under the PinDot brand.

