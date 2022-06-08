Zacks: Analysts Anticipate MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Analysts expect MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for MediaAlpha’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.25). MediaAlpha posted earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,000%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediaAlpha will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.60) to ($0.57). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow MediaAlpha.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MAX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered MediaAlpha from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on MediaAlpha from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MediaAlpha presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

In related news, insider Patrick Ryan Thompson bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.29 per share, for a total transaction of $51,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 49,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,136.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 139.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 194.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MediaAlpha during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAX opened at $9.97 on Friday. MediaAlpha has a 12-month low of $9.41 and a 12-month high of $47.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.22 and its 200 day moving average is $14.00.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

