Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.67 Million

Analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) will report sales of $205.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NetScout Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $205.83 million and the lowest is $205.50 million. NetScout Systems reported sales of $190.27 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that NetScout Systems will report full year sales of $908.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $907.30 million to $909.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $948.28 million, with estimates ranging from $916.50 million to $980.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NetScout Systems.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NTCT shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 19,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 179,087 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $1,418,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $241,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTCT stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.22. 6,817 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,058. NetScout Systems has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

