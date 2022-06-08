Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Will Post Earnings of $2.81 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.30 and the highest is $3.72. Ovintiv posted earnings of $1.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full-year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.31 to $11.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $14.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.55 to $16.81. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ovintiv.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OVV. CIBC boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Ovintiv from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Shares of Ovintiv stock traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,618,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,394,069. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.98. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.92 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%.

In other news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,775,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 550 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $32,054.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,573,734.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,754 shares of company stock worth $1,175,362. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

