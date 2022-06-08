Zacks: Analysts Expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.78 Million

Equities research analysts predict that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce sales of $23.78 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.56 million to $24.00 million. AcuityAds posted sales of $24.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year sales of $109.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $108.48 million to $109.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $132.14 million, with estimates ranging from $131.95 million to $132.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.03 million. AcuityAds had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 4.04%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ATY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$6.00 to C$4.25 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AcuityAds from C$7.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AcuityAds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered AcuityAds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AcuityAds currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.96.

AcuityAds stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, hitting $2.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,651. The firm has a market cap of $161.46 million and a P/E ratio of 38.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. AcuityAds has a one year low of $1.65 and a one year high of $13.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after buying an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after purchasing an additional 231,200 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in AcuityAds by 1,687.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 237,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 224,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of AcuityAds in the 3rd quarter worth $968,000. Institutional investors own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

AcuityAds Holdings Inc, a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying.

