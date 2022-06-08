Zacks: Analysts Expect ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.50 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) will report sales of $22.50 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for ArcelorMittal’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.37 billion and the highest is $22.62 billion. ArcelorMittal posted sales of $19.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that ArcelorMittal will report full-year sales of $82.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $80.59 billion to $83.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $68.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.09 billion to $70.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ArcelorMittal.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $21.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.11 billion. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 20.43%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MT. AlphaValue upgraded ArcelorMittal to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ArcelorMittal from €43.00 ($46.24) to €48.00 ($51.61) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised ArcelorMittal from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ArcelorMittal currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.13.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 3rd quarter worth $1,311,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,618,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,283,000 after buying an additional 371,294 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,219,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,768,000 after buying an additional 39,393 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,979 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. 41.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MT traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $33.39. 2,336,374 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,842,979. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $26.36 and a 12-month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. Its principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, which includes blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

