Zacks: Analysts Expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH) to Post $0.89 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Bluegreen Vacations’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.03. Bluegreen Vacations posted earnings of $0.93 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations will report full year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.99. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Bluegreen Vacations.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $195.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.18 million. Bluegreen Vacations had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 8.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BVH. Zacks Investment Research raised Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Bluegreen Vacations from $44.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of BVH stock opened at $30.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $609.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.57. Bluegreen Vacations has a 1-year low of $15.85 and a 1-year high of $36.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Bluegreen Vacations’s payout ratio is currently 17.75%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BVH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Bluegreen Vacations by 819.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 20,866 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $368,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth $491,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 64,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage, title, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations.

