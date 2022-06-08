Zacks: Analysts Expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) to report $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brandywine Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.35. Brandywine Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brandywine Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.41 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Brandywine Realty Trust.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $127.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.45 million. Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 0.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock opened at $11.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.00, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.43 and a 1 year high of $15.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 1,085.71%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 128,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,380,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brandywine Realty Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter.

About Brandywine Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.