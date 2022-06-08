Zacks: Analysts Expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN) to Post $0.09 EPS

Equities analysts expect Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Grid Dynamics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.08. Grid Dynamics reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grid Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Grid Dynamics.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.05. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 12.79% and a negative net margin of 3.41%. The business had revenue of $71.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GDYN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet downgraded Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.75.

Shares of GDYN opened at $19.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. Grid Dynamics has a one year low of $9.09 and a one year high of $42.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -153.46 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.86 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

In other news, Director Patrick Nicolet purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.42 per share, with a total value of $164,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,641.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric Benhamou purchased 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.88 per share, with a total value of $255,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Grid Dynamics by 120.8% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Grid Dynamics during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise-level digital transformation services in the areas of search, analytics, and release automation for Fortune 1000 corporations in North America, Europe, and internationally. It works in collaboration with its clients on digital transformation initiatives that cover strategy consulting, early prototypes, and enterprise-scale delivery of new digital platforms.

