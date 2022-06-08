Zacks: Analysts Expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $364.84 Million

Wall Street analysts expect PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) to post sales of $364.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PGT Innovations’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $357.47 million to $375.30 million. PGT Innovations reported sales of $285.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PGT Innovations will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PGT Innovations.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $358.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGTI. TheStreet raised PGT Innovations from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PGT Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PGT Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on PGT Innovations from $21.50 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

In related news, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $76,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,369,554 shares in the company, valued at $26,021,526. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 102.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 67.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in PGT Innovations by 140.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,337 shares during the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PGTI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.82. 7,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,538. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. PGT Innovations has a 1-year low of $16.26 and a 1-year high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 33.93 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day moving average of $19.92.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc, together with its subsidiaries manufactures and supplies impact-resistant aluminum frame windows and doors in the United States and internationally. The company provides heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact resistant vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

