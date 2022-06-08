Zacks: Analysts Expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) to announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.13. Plains GP reported earnings per share of ($0.35) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full-year earnings of $0.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $1.21. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $1.23. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Plains GP.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of PAGP traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.55. 39,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,438,732. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.29 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average is $11.27. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $12.95.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. This is an increase from Plains GP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 1,242.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Plains GP during the third quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Plains GP during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Plains GP by 60.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 260.0% during the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Plains GP by 33.2% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

