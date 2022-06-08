Zacks: Analysts Expect Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $344.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will announce $344.97 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $344.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.23 million. Qualtrics International posted sales of $249.35 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $335.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.66 million. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 98.21% and a negative return on equity of 108.35%. The company’s revenue was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Qualtrics International from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BNP Paribas began coverage on Qualtrics International in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.12.

In other news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta purchased 72,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $27.90 per share, for a total transaction of $2,010,892.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,649,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,097,000 after acquiring an additional 280,737 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,284,000 after acquiring an additional 25,788 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $1,152,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Qualtrics International by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,191,000 after acquiring an additional 278,500 shares during the period. Finally, Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000.

Shares of XM stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $14.85. 803,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,098,066. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.81. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $13.63 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

