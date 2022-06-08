Zacks: Analysts Expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Million

Analysts expect SCYNEXIS, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) to announce $1.18 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for SCYNEXIS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.12 million to $1.24 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SCYNEXIS will report full-year sales of $7.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.43 million to $8.16 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $33.64 million, with estimates ranging from $33.36 million to $33.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SCYNEXIS.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.56. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SCYX shares. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on SCYNEXIS from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SCYNEXIS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of SCYX traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.09. 1,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,390. SCYNEXIS has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $8.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 7.78 and a current ratio of 7.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

In other news, CEO Marco Taglietti acquired 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 272,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,204. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCYX. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,238,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 109,091 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Corp boosted its stake in SCYNEXIS by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 1,564,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after purchasing an additional 75,777 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 797,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SCYNEXIS by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 560,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after buying an additional 67,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS during the first quarter valued at $2,172,000. 55.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops products for the treatment fungal infections in the United States. It offers BREXAFEMME (ibrexafungerp tablets) for the treatment of vulvovaginal candidiasis (VVC). The company is developing its lead product candidate, Ibrexafungerp, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including recurrent VVC, invasive aspergillosis, invasive candidiasis, and refractory invasive fungal infections; and ibrexafungerp that has completed Phase 3 CANDLE study for the prevention of recurrent (VVC).

