Zacks: Analysts Expect Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.24 Billion

Analysts expect that Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.24 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Textron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.21 billion and the highest is $3.26 billion. Textron posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Textron will report full year sales of $13.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.28 billion to $13.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $14.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $14.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Textron.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXT. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Textron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Textron stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $67.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,293,681. The firm has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Textron has a twelve month low of $60.36 and a twelve month high of $79.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is 2.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Textron by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,503,096 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,161,000 after buying an additional 177,502 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,846,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,253,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,776 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,564,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $785,807,000 after purchasing an additional 140,246 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,564,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $711,561,000 after purchasing an additional 47,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,436,964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $341,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

