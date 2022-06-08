Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.37 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.37 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.39 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing posted sales of $1.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year sales of $5.74 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.88 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $6.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.07 billion to $6.47 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for American Axle & Manufacturing.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 14.39% and a negative net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

NYSE:AXL traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.23. The stock had a trading volume of 49,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,224,264. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 2.21. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 1-year low of $6.36 and a 1-year high of $12.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.27.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXL. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,407 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in American Axle & Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 703.4% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at $88,000. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

